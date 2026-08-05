’Israel’ Approves $37M Plan To Seize West Bank Heritage

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" entity has approved 113 million shekels [$37 million] to take control of more than 70 historical and archaeological sites across the occupied West Bank, expanding its control over Palestinian heritage sites.

Anadolu Agency reported that the funding was approved on Tuesday by a government steering committee and builds on a 250 million shekels [$83 million] plan announced in May to promote the takeover and development of archaeological sites across the occupied West Bank, the Jordan Valley, and other areas.

The decision was announced by far-right "Israeli" Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has overseen policies aimed at strengthening settlement expansion in the occupied territory.

"This is a Zionist act of the highest order. A people without a past has no future," Smotrich said, referring to plans to establish visitor centers and research facilities at the sites.

According to Anadolu, the government steering committee said the Settlements Ministry would receive 157 million shekels [$52 million] in direct funding, alongside an additional 142 million shekels [$47 million] in commitment authorizations.

The new allocation came on the same day that the Knesset's Finance Committee separately approved nearly 300 million shekels [$99 million] in direct funding and commitments for the Settlements Ministry.

"Israel" has designated the targeted locations as "Jewish heritage sites," a move critics say is aimed at extending state control over Palestinian land and property in the occupied West Bank.

The occupied West Bank contains thousands of archaeological and historical sites, including landmarks dating back hundreds of years.

While Smotrich did not identify the specific sites included in the funding plan, Palestinian media reported that the initiative could include efforts to take control of Solomon's Pools near Beit Lahm, a historic site that Smotrich has previously sought to place under "Israeli" control.

The move follows plans announced in July to fund the development of the "Herod's Pool" archaeological site near Fasayel, where settlers had established a tourist site on privately owned Palestinian land.

The funding comes amid continued settlement expansion and escalating settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, where more than 100 settlements and 160 outposts have reportedly been approved since 2022.

In late July, Bezalel Smotrich announced plans to build 763 new settlement units in the illegal Eli settlement near Nablus, a move expected to nearly triple its size and accommodate thousands more settlers.