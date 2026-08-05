Netanyahu Rejects Gaza Withdrawal Plan

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has rejected the "Board of Peace" proposal accepted by Hamas last week, with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring Tuesday that the occupation will not withdraw from its current positions in Gaza until the Resistance movement is fully disarmed.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said the proposal was drafted by the United States rather than the occupation, adding that "Israel" had returned it with amendments.

His remarks contradicted the plan, which requires the occupation to withdraw to Gaza's original "Yellow Line."

Although the occupation pulled back under the October 2025 ceasefire, it has since expanded its control of the Strip from 53% to more than 60%.

Meanwhile, a senior US official said the proposal builds on President Donald Trump's previously accepted 20-point Gaza plan and warned Trump would be "very disappointed" if the occupation obstructed its implementation.

Top "Board of Peace" envoys also met Netanyahu in an effort to secure his backing, but the talks ended without a breakthrough.

Following the deadlock, the "Board of Peace" indicated it may reconsider parts of the proposal. However, revising the withdrawal terms in favor of the occupation could undermine Hamas' support, which reportedly took months to secure.

The proposal also requires an immediate halt to all occupation aggression on Gaza, though reports indicate the occupation only agreed to tighten approval procedures for future strikes.

Netanyahu also defended the occupation's war policy, insisting its forces would continue operating under current directives despite reports of revised rules of engagement.