Two “Israeli” Soldiers Killed in South Lebanon Explosion

By Staff, Agencies

At least two “Israeli” soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in an explosion inside a building in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun, according to “Israeli” media reports on Wednesday.

“Israeli” media said the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated inside a building rigged with explosives in an area where occupation forces had been operating for an extended period.

Several of the wounded were reported to be in serious condition, while concern was also expressed over the condition of a third soldier undergoing emergency surgery.

Earlier, “Israeli” media described the incident as a "tough security incident" in southern Lebanon, reporting that multiple casualties had been evacuated to hospitals in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the reports, a military helicopter transported casualties to Rambam Hospital in occupied Haifa, where it was met by three ambulances.

The killed and wounded soldiers were reported to be members of the “Israeli” military's 55th Brigade.