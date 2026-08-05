FT: Trump Rejects Zelensky’s Request for More Patriot Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's request for hundreds of additional Patriot interceptor missiles, citing concerns over US stockpiles, the Financial Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Trump turned down the request during an Oval Office meeting last week, saying Washington needed to preserve its missile inventories amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, despite publicly dismissing reports of ammunition shortages.

Ukraine has stepped up its appeals for additional Western air defense systems as Russian forces intensify strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial and logistics infrastructure.

Kiev has repeatedly said it lacks sufficient Patriot interceptors, with Zelensky recently instructing Ukrainian ambassadors to track missile stockpiles in their host countries and press governments to transfer additional systems to Ukraine.

The Financial Times also reported that Trump has cast doubt on earlier suggestions that Washington could allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles under license.

"We're looking at it," Trump told the newspaper, describing the Patriot system as an "extraordinary weapon" while adding that the United States must be "a little bit careful" about licensing sensitive military technology.

According to the report, even if approval were eventually granted, experts believe it would take years before Ukraine could begin producing Patriot interceptors domestically.

The newspaper added that the proposal has also faced resistance from US defense manufacturers.

Boeing, which produces key seeker components for PAC-3 interceptors, is reportedly reluctant to transfer the technology overseas, while existing production lines are already operating under heavy demand.

Several European NATO members have also reportedly warned that they are approaching the limits of the military assistance they can provide Ukraine without undermining their own defense capabilities.