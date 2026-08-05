Detained Gaza Doctor Suffers Fractured Ribs in “Israeli” Custody

By Staff, Agencies

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the detained Palestinian physician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has suffered fractured ribs after being violently assaulted by “Israeli” prison authorities, the Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the office said Abu Safiya was subjected to severe abuse inside the “Israeli”-run "Rakevet" prison, resulting in injuries that include fractures to his rib cage.

According to the statement, July 27 was the most difficult day Abu Safiya has endured since his detention, as he was subjected to what the office described as "brutal torture" inside the prison.

The office said “Israeli” prison authorities have continued to assault Abu Safiya despite his deteriorating health and existing injuries.

It warned that his condition has worsened significantly, noting that he suffers from heart disease and high blood pressure in addition to injuries sustained during the assaults.

The office held the “Israeli” occupation fully responsible for Abu Safiya's life, accusing prison authorities of ongoing physical abuse and deliberate medical neglect.

The statement also said Abu Safiya spent 21 days in solitary confinement under harsh conditions that exacerbated both his physical and psychological suffering.