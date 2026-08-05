Taiwan Defense Chief Reveals Secret Military Cooperation With US

By Staff, Agencies

Taiwan's defense minister, Wellington Koo, has disclosed that the United States and Taiwan maintain active but largely undisclosed military cooperation, describing the relationship as far closer than publicly known.

Speaking to a small group of reporters, Koo said military collaboration between Taipei and Washington extends well beyond US arms sales.

"The public sees only the arms sales, but in fact, it's multifaceted and involves so much more," Koo said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He added that Taiwan has gained extensive practical combat experience through military exchanges with the United States.

Koo did not provide further details about the cooperation but stressed that Taiwan does not base its defense planning on the expectation of direct US military intervention in the event of a conflict with China.

China considers Taiwan part of its sovereign territory and has repeatedly stated that while it seeks peaceful reunification, it does not rule out the use of force.

The remarks come after US President Donald Trump paused arms sales to Taiwan, a move that has raised concerns among US allies and partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the United States maintains a small military presence on the island, with personnel reportedly posing as "American English teachers" to avoid political sensitivities.