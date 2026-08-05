US World Cup Host Cities Seek Unpaid FIFA Funds

By Staff, Agencies

Multiple US cities that hosted matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup are seeking millions of dollars they say were promised by FIFA but have yet to receive, according to The Athletic.

The dispute centers on $1 million "legacy contributions" that officials from 11 US host cities say FIFA's senior leadership verbally pledged for each city.

The funding was intended to support community projects, including the construction of mini-pitches and other social initiatives, following FIFA President Gianni Infantino's public announcement before the 2025 Club World Cup that host cities for that tournament would each receive $1 million in legacy funding.

According to four executives from US World Cup host committees, who spoke anonymously to The Athletic, FIFA officials repeatedly assured the cities they would receive the same $1 million contribution, despite the organization never making a public announcement regarding the payments.

The executives said the commitment was made verbally by senior FIFA officials and reaffirmed during multiple meetings.

However, the promised funds have not been disbursed, prompting several host cities to seek clarification from FIFA.

The affected US host cities are Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey, Miami, and Boston.