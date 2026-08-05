DHL Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Incident

By Staff, Agencies

A DHL cargo aircraft made an unscheduled landing after striking an unknown object shortly after taking off from Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

According to a source familiar with the incident, the aircraft was climbing after departure when it hit an unidentified object before diverting to Hanover, where it landed safely.

The incident came as German authorities investigated a drone discovered near a runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport overnight.

Police said the airport's southern runway remained closed while explosives experts examined the drone. German newspaper Bild reported that the device contained a detonator and was found near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

During the disruption, several flights, including a passenger aircraft, were diverted, while one cargo plane was forced to abort its landing.

According to Bild, the DHL cargo aircraft later struck an unknown object before continuing to Hanover, where inspectors found minor damage to the aircraft's nose section.

A spokesperson for Germany's Interior Ministry confirmed that a drone had been recovered at the airport but did not provide additional details.

Airport operations resumed normally on Wednesday morning after the runway was reopened.

German airports remain on heightened alert following a series of unauthorized drone overflights near military installations, energy infrastructure, seaports, and logistics facilities.

Federal police have previously said they suspect some of the drone activity may have been organized by Russian agents.