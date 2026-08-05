US Lifts Some Sanctions, Imposes New Measures on Iran-Linked Aviation Network

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has removed counterterrorism sanctions from two aircraft and three airlines previously alleged to be linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to updated records published by the US Treasury Department.

The Treasury Department's website showed that the aircraft and airlines were removed from the US counterterrorism sanctions list, changing their previous designation under Washington's sanctions regime targeting entities allegedly associated with the IRGC.

The move comes despite the United States maintaining broad sanctions against Iranian organizations and companies as part of its wider pressure campaign against Tehran.

At the same time, Washington announced new sanctions targeting entities and individuals accused of cooperating with Iranian carrier Mahan Air.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Russian aviation general sales agent Air Cargo Pro Limited over its alleged cooperation with Mahan Air. Chinese national Xin Tang was also sanctioned over alleged links to the airline.

Additional sanctions targeted Chinese travel agency Shanghai Elite International Travel, Chinese logistics company Shanghai Wings International Logistics, and Indian firm Skiez Travels and Logistics Private Limited.

Separately, the US State Department accused Mahan Air of serving as the IRGC's "preferred airline" for transporting weapons, military personnel, and equipment.

"The United States calls on the international community, particularly companies and individuals doing business with Mahan Air or any other sanctioned Iranian carrier, to recognize the serious risks raised by continuing such engagement," the department said.

Washington has previously imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on entities allegedly linked to Mahan Air, claiming the airline supports Iranian military activities.