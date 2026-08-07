“Israeli” Barbarism Continues: Bombing, Raids Target Lebanese Towns

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces continued their attacks across southern Lebanon overnight Wednesday into Thursday, launching a series of airstrikes, drone attacks, artillery bombardments and demolitions that targeted several towns in the country's south despite the ceasefire framework and ongoing negotiations.

“Israeli” warplanes carried out airstrikes on the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district.

“Israeli” occupation drones also launched three successive attacks on the Burj Al-Shamali area in the Tyre district, resulting in multiple injuries. Ambulance and Civil Defense teams evacuated the wounded from the targeted area.

At the same time, the “Israeli” occupation forces carried out a controlled demolition in the southern village of Haddatha, while “Israeli” artillery shelled the vicinity of the Ali Al-Taher hill.

“Israeli” artillery also continued bombarding the town of Majdal Zoun and the outskirts of Mansouri and Hanniyeh, extending the occupation's ongoing military operations across southern Lebanon.

The latest attacks represent another major violation of the ceasefire framework that took effect in April, with “Israeli” occupation forces significantly expanding their military operations across southern Lebanon.

The escalation followed an “Israeli” evacuation order instructing residents of Mansouri to move at least 1000 meters north of the town, marking the first such warning issued since the ceasefire came into effect.

“Israeli” occupation forces continued artillery and tank shelling across Majdal Zoun, Al-Mansouri, Hanniyeh, and the area between Zibqin and Majdal Zoun. The attacks also ignited fires in Meiss Al-Jabal and Kfarchouba and targeted agricultural land, while occupation forces continued bulldozing operations and machine-gun fire around Kfarchouba.

The latest escalation follows another “Israeli” attack on Wednesday, when an “Israeli” drone struck a prayer hall in the village of Tebnine.

The strike martyred one person and injured 12 others.

The continued attacks come amid “Israel's” ongoing aggression against Lebanon, which has taken multiple forms, including the demolition of homes, the leveling of cemeteries, the burning of forests, as well as sustained artillery shelling and drone strikes.

The escalation has persisted despite the existing framework agreement and direct negotiations between the Lebanese and the “Israeli” occupation governments.