YAF Announces Targeting of Saudi Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the successful targeting of the "Daisy" Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, using a ballistic missile that accurately achieved its objective and forced the vessel to retreat.

A statement issued by YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the vessel was struck during the operation, as part of Sanaa's maritime navigation ban on Saudi vessels under the "blockade for blockade" equation.

According to Saree, the Yemeni Armed Forces are closely monitoring the movements of Saudi oil tankers and will prevent any tanker from passing through the southern and northern Red Sea until the legitimate and rightful demands of the Yemeni people are met and the blockade is lifted.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] reported that a Saudi vessel was targeted in a new maritime incident 95 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

The UKMTO said it received a report of an incident involving the vessel in the Gulf of Aden area, but did not immediately provide further details regarding the nature of the attack or possible damage.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 95NM southeast of Aden, Yemen. The Master of a tanker reported hearing a loud explosion in close proximity to the vessel. All crew accounted for and safe. There is no environmental impact reported," the agency said.

This followed another announcement by Saree of the targeting of a Saudi oil vessel in the northern Red Sea, marking the latest in a series of maritime operations targeting Saudi shipping.

With the latest operation against the "Daisy" vessel, the total number of Saudi oil vessels targeted by the Yemeni Armed Forces has risen to nine since the naval blockade went into effect on July 22.