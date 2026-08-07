WP: Trump, Hegseth Clash at Camp David over Depleted US Missile Stockpiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Washington Post revealed that United States President Donald Trump confronted War Secretary Pete Hegseth at Camp David over concerns that the US military’s weapons stockpiles have been severely depleted during the ongoing war on Iran.

The confrontation reportedly took place during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David last Friday, where Trump expressed frustration that he believed the issue of munitions shortages had already been resolved.

According to the report, Trump questioned Hegseth over why he had not been fully informed about the extent of shortages involving long-range guided missiles and air-defense interceptors, which have constrained Washington’s ability to launch further large-scale attacks against Iran.

The White House rejected the report, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the account "fake news" and saying Trump has "the utmost confidence" in Hegseth.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also denied the information, saying Hegseth had not misled anyone about US weapons readiness and had not blamed Deputy War Secretary Stephen Feinberg for the shortages.

The reported dispute comes as Washington faces growing concerns over the depletion of key weapons systems following months of military aggression on Iran.

The Washington Post reported that the US fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and more than 1,000 Patriot and THAAD air-defense missiles during the first month of fighting alone.

A US official also told the newspaper that Washington used more than 1,300 Army Tactical Missile Systems [ATACMS] during the early weeks of the conflict, leaving the stockpile at critically low levels.

The shortage of interceptors has affected US decision-making, with officers adjusting how they respond to incoming Iranian retaliation based on their assessed trajectory and potential impact.

The strain has also affected US allies, with Ukraine facing difficulties replenishing air-defense systems from Western stockpiles.

The reported Camp David confrontation comes after Trump said he had ordered and later canceled what he described as "the biggest attack since World War II" while negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz were reportedly being pursued.

The Post reported that weapons shortages were among the factors influencing Trump’s decision to hold back from additional strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure.

The prolonged aggression has also raised questions over the sustainability of US military operations, particularly as Washington seeks additional funding to replenish depleted weapons stockpiles.

Hegseth, Feinberg, and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine have requested $67 billion in additional military funding to cover the costs of the war on Iran and rebuild depleted weapons inventories.

During a Senate hearing in July, Hegseth rejected claims that he had failed to provide Trump with accurate assessments of the risks of a prolonged conflict, instead blaming previous administrations for weaknesses in military readiness.

The Pentagon’s broader military budget request for the coming fiscal year reportedly includes a record $1.5 trillion in spending, including tens of billions of dollars for missile production. However, the proposal has faced opposition from Democrats and has yet to secure congressional approval.

Military analysts cited by The Washington Post warned that rebuilding weapons inventories could take years, as production depends on contracts, congressional funding, and expanded manufacturing capacity.