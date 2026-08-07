Pezeshkian: Iran to Continue to Overcome External Pressure through National Unity

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that despite challenges, the country would continue to overcome external pressure through public solidarity.

In an interview with the IRIB at the beginning of the third year of his tenure, Pezeshkian said his administration has faced one of the most difficult periods since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, citing intensified sanctions, security challenges, economic pressures, drought, and imposed military conflict while emphasizing that national unity prevented efforts to destabilize the country.

He said the government confronted multiple crises from the beginning of its term, including the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, persistent energy imbalances, concerns over winter electricity and gas supplies, worsening water shortages, and the country's worst drought in five decades

He also referred to renewed international pressure, including the snapback mechanism, and a 12-day conflict that he said was intended to destabilize Iran. According to the Iranian president, foreign adversaries believed Iran could be overwhelmed within days but failed because of the resilience of the Iranian people.

According to Pezeshkian, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei possesses exceptional morality and logic. He said candid dialogue had revealed the Leader’s patience and kindness, the website of the president’s office reported.

The Iranian president further assured that his administration's priority throughout these developments was to prevent social fragmentation and ensure continuity in public services.

He praised Iranians from different backgrounds for remaining united despite economic hardship and political grievances, saying their restraint had helped preserve national stability.

Pezeshkian argued that sanctions had expanded beyond trade restrictions to target Iran's banking and financial systems, while military and security pressures further complicated the country's situation. He also criticized selective international standards on human rights, questioning attacks on Iranian military commanders, scientists, and civilians.

He confirmed that universities, aerospace facilities, artificial intelligence centers, and scientific figures had become targets because Iran's technological and scientific progress was seen as a challenge by its adversaries.

On domestic affairs, Pezeshkian said his administration sought to avoid policies that could intensify social tensions, stressing that careful decision-making had helped maintain public calm during a sensitive period.

The Iranian president also called for facilitating the return of Iranians living abroad, saying every Iranian should be able to enter and leave the country without unnecessary obstacles. He said authorities should clearly inform individuals in advance if legal restrictions prevent their entry rather than detaining them after arrival.

Addressing the winter unrest that followed previous protests, Pezeshkian said legitimate public concerns had been exploited by groups seeking violence. He rejected foreign media casualty figures as exaggerated, saying official records had been made available and inviting anyone with additional evidence to present it.

Despite the challenges, Pezeshkian expressed confidence that Iran would continue to overcome external pressure through public solidarity, improved governance, and continued investment in scientific and technological capabilities.