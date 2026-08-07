The Waning Grip of AIPAC

By Mohamad Hammoud

How Abdullah al-Sayed’s Victory Signals a New American Political Era

For decades, criticizing “Israel” or questioning billions of dollars in annual military subsidies to “Israel” was considered a career-ending offense in Washington. That taboo has collapsed, replaced by a voter rebellion against elite impunity and foreign intervention. The primary victory of Dr. Abdul El-Sayed over establishment favorite Representative Haley Stevens in Michigan—who openly expressed her deep support for “Israel”—demonstrates this transformation. As CBS News reported, the progressive public health expert secured the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate despite AIPAC and other super PACs spending millions of dollars to preserve establishment power and protect “Israeli” strategic interests. Yet, the more than seventy million dollars spent during the primary failed to sway voters angered by government hypocrisy over “Israeli” military operations. Voters chose resistance over corporate-backed influence, proving that financial power can no longer silence public outrage over “Israeli” actions.

District by District, the Lobby’s Armor Crumbles

Michigan’s primary loss was not an isolated setback, but part of a broader electoral movement that has been growing in strength and spreading across congressional districts nationwide. From Pennsylvania to New Jersey and Illinois, candidates who rejected AIPAC money and openly condemned “Israeli” war crimes have repeatedly defeated opponents supported by pro-“Israel” interests. For example, in Pennsylvania, Representative Summer Lee survived multi-million-dollar smear campaigns from pro-“Israel” PACs, demonstrating that grassroots organizing can overcome powerful financial networks. Across blue and purple districts, candidates demanding accountability for “Israel” under international law are increasingly finding electoral success. The political calculation has shifted: challenging “Israeli” government actions now represents moral leadership to a more politically engaged electorate.

A Legislative Turning Point on Capitol Hill

The strength of this movement can be seen in Congress’s growing shift away from unconditional military support for “Israel.” Legislative behavior inside the Capitol shows that unlimited assistance is no longer an unquestioned position within the Democratic Party. The Forward reported that more than one hundred House Democrats recently voted for an amendment seeking to eliminate three point three billion dollars in annual military assistance to “Israel.” This marks a dramatic change from late 2023, when only thirty-seven Democratic lawmakers opposed emergency military funding packages for “Israel.” Nearly half of the House Democratic caucus has now challenged party leadership, demonstrating that fear of retaliation from pro-”Israel” groups has weakened. As Reuters reported, polling indicates that a growing number of voters support placing human rights conditions on military aid to “Israel.” Lawmakers increasingly recognize that unconditional support for pro-“Israel” lobbying positions may create significant political risks at the ballot box.

Conservative Rejection of the “Israeli” Empire

This rejection of pro-“Israel” lobby influence is no longer limited to the progressive left. A parallel shift is taking place among populist conservatives challenging long-standing interventionist policies toward “Israel.” As The Financial Times noted, conservative figures such as Representative Thomas Massie and political commentator Tucker Carlson have criticized unconditional military transfers to “Israel.” Massie has questioned the influence of pro-“Israel” organizations in Washington, while Carlson has challenged why American taxpayers should fund “Israel” while domestic infrastructure struggles. The growing overlap between progressive anti-war activists and conservative anti-interventionists represents a direct challenge to traditional lobbying power. The once-stable bipartisan consensus has fractured under rising skepticism toward elite foreign policy decisions.

Historic Representation in a Divided Senate

The significance of this political transformation reaches its peak in the potential composition of the United States Senate. If victorious in November, Dr. El-Sayed would become the first Muslim member in the history of the upper chamber. In a Senate of one hundred members, where control is often decided by one or two votes, a senator who challenges the traditional pro-“Israel” consensus could have significant influence over American foreign policy.

From the Senate floor, El-Sayed could demand hearings, force debates, challenge military assistance packages, influence key nominations, and bring public attention to issues involving “Israeli” military actions and US foreign policy. While one senator cannot completely change American policy alone, a determined voice in a narrowly divided chamber can block certain actions, delay decisions, and pressure lawmakers to defend policies that have long avoided public scrutiny.

For many in the Middle East, his election would represent a historic opening for a different perspective inside Washington. As The 19th reported, El-Sayed argued that genuine electability comes from inspiring grassroots movements rather than seeking approval from lobby insiders. His presence would challenge decades of bipartisan assumptions and provide a platform for debates over America’s role in foreign conflicts. The decline of unquestioned pro-“Israel” lobby dominance signals the beginning of a new political era, where voters increasingly demand that foreign policy reflect public concerns and ethical accountability.