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“Israeli” Emigration Surges: 268,000 Departures in Three Years

“Israeli” Emigration Surges: 268,000 Departures in Three Years
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 22 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

New figures point to a sustained rise in emigration from the occupied territories. Between 2023 and 2025, approximately 268,000 departures were recorded, reflecting a notable increase over previous years and affecting key professional sectors, including healthcare and engineering.

“Israeli” Emigration Surges: 268,000 Departures in Three Years

 

Israel Emigration

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