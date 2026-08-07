French Livestreamers Given Suspended Sentences in Abuse Case

By Staff, Agencies

Two French livestreamers have received suspended prison sentences after being convicted of repeatedly abusing and humiliating a man during online broadcasts before his death.

A criminal court in Nice found Safine Hamadi and Owen Cenazandotti guilty of violence against 46-year-old Raphael Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, as well as incitement to hatred for directing insulting and degrading remarks at him.

Graven died on August 18, 2025, while the two streamers were asleep during a live broadcast. Prosecutors said his death was most likely linked to pre-existing health problems and a fragile heart rather than the abuse itself.

The abuse took place over several days on the Kick streaming platform. During the trial, both defendants argued that the violence and humiliation had been scripted, partly staged, and carried out with Graven's consent.

Hamadi, who expressed remorse during the proceedings, received an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a €5,000 ($5,770) fine. Cenazandotti was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, and fined €15,000.

The court also banned both men from posting on social media for six months.

"The conviction is mainly symbolic. We are satisfied with the ruling," Hamadi's lawyer, Tom Michel, said, adding that his client acknowledged some of the content was unacceptable and could not be justified as consensual or staged.

The court acquitted both defendants of manslaughter and exploiting Graven's psychological vulnerability. According to Michel, Graven had previously told police that he had consented to the stunts.

The case sparked widespread outrage in France after videos circulated online showing Graven being beaten, humiliated, and subjected to degrading challenges over several months.

According to reports, viewers were able to pay to encourage some of the abusive acts during the livestreams.