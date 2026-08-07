Turkey Submits Bill to Advance ’Terror-Free Turkey’ Initiative

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at establishing the legal framework for the next phase of the government's "Terror-Free Turkey" initiative.

The 12-article draft law, backed by nearly 360 lawmakers, was introduced on Wednesday to support efforts to end the decades-long conflict with the PKK/KCK through a process linked to verified disarmament and the dissolution of the organization.

AK Party Parliamentary Group Chair Abdullah Guler said the legislation would only take effect after Turkey's security institutions formally verify that the PKK/KCK and all affiliated structures have ceased operations, dissolved their organizational presence, and surrendered all weapons and ammunition.

The process would also require approval by the National Security Council through a decision published in the Official Gazette.

According to Guler, the proposal provides the legal basis for the next stage of the "Terror-Free Turkey" initiative, which has been underway since last year.

The bill addresses several terrorism-related offenses, including establishing or leading an armed organization, membership in such organizations, knowingly assisting them, spreading propaganda, and certain terrorism financing offenses.

It also introduces provisions allowing the conditional suspension of investigations, prosecutions, and prison sentences under specific legal conditions.

Guler stressed that intentional homicide is explicitly excluded from the proposal. He added that investigations and prosecutions involving offenses committed before 2005 that carry life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment are also excluded from the bill's scope.

He urged against what he described as misleading interpretations of the legislation, saying the exclusions are clearly defined.

Under the proposal, individuals benefiting from the measures would remain subject to a dedicated monitoring system. Authorities would be able to revoke suspended investigations, prosecutions, or sentences if beneficiaries commit new offenses or resume activities linked to armed organizations.