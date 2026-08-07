Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Turkey Submits Bill to Advance ’Terror-Free Turkey’ Initiative

Turkey Submits Bill to Advance ’Terror-Free Turkey’ Initiative
folder_openEurope... access_time 17 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at establishing the legal framework for the next phase of the government's "Terror-Free Turkey" initiative.

The 12-article draft law, backed by nearly 360 lawmakers, was introduced on Wednesday to support efforts to end the decades-long conflict with the PKK/KCK through a process linked to verified disarmament and the dissolution of the organization.

AK Party Parliamentary Group Chair Abdullah Guler said the legislation would only take effect after Turkey's security institutions formally verify that the PKK/KCK and all affiliated structures have ceased operations, dissolved their organizational presence, and surrendered all weapons and ammunition.

The process would also require approval by the National Security Council through a decision published in the Official Gazette.

According to Guler, the proposal provides the legal basis for the next stage of the "Terror-Free Turkey" initiative, which has been underway since last year.

The bill addresses several terrorism-related offenses, including establishing or leading an armed organization, membership in such organizations, knowingly assisting them, spreading propaganda, and certain terrorism financing offenses.

It also introduces provisions allowing the conditional suspension of investigations, prosecutions, and prison sentences under specific legal conditions.

Guler stressed that intentional homicide is explicitly excluded from the proposal. He added that investigations and prosecutions involving offenses committed before 2005 that carry life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment are also excluded from the bill's scope.

He urged against what he described as misleading interpretations of the legislation, saying the exclusions are clearly defined.

Under the proposal, individuals benefiting from the measures would remain subject to a dedicated monitoring system. Authorities would be able to revoke suspended investigations, prosecutions, or sentences if beneficiaries commit new offenses or resume activities linked to armed organizations.

turkey anti-terrorism law ak party initiavies

Comments

  1. Related News
Turkey Submits Bill to Advance ’Terror-Free Turkey’ Initiative

Turkey Submits Bill to Advance ’Terror-Free Turkey’ Initiative

17 hours ago
French Livestreamers Given Suspended Sentences in Abuse Case

French Livestreamers Given Suspended Sentences in Abuse Case

18 hours ago
DHL Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Incident

DHL Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Incident

one day ago
The Guardian: UK Commission to Probe Charities Funding Illegal ‘Israeli’ Settlements

The Guardian: UK Commission to Probe Charities Funding Illegal ‘Israeli’ Settlements

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 07-08-2026 Hour: 01:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot