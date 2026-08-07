Bangladesh Condemns Hasina’s India-Based Address

By Staff, Agencies

Bangladesh has strongly criticized former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after she held a virtual press conference from India, describing the event as harmful to bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a statement posted on X, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said Hasina's appearance from Indian territory was "detrimental to the development of harmonious bilateral relations."

The ministry further described the event as "an affront to the sovereignty of Bangladesh and a grievous insult to the martyrs of the July Revolution."

Hasina, 78, fled to India in August 2024 following violent protests that led to her removal from power. She has consistently alleged that the unrest was orchestrated by external actors and claimed that "foreign mercenaries" were involved in the demonstrations.

Speaking during Wednesday's virtual press conference, Hasina said she had been forced to leave Bangladesh but remained connected to its people.

"I was forced away from my country, but I was never separated from my people," she said, while reiterating her intention to return to Bangladesh in December.

The former prime minister also sharply criticized the current Bangladeshi government, saying fear had become widespread across the country.

"This is not the Bangladesh that 3 million people sacrificed their lives for," Hasina said, accusing the authorities of persecuting members of her Awami League party.

Hasina currently faces legal proceedings in Bangladesh that could carry the death penalty if she is convicted.