Report: First Gaza Reconstruction Project to House Foreign Force

By Staff, Agencies

The first construction project linked to US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" for Gaza reconstruction is expected to be a military outpost for an international stabilization force rather than a civilian reconstruction initiative, according to The Guardian.

The newspaper reported that the contract, which has not yet been finalized, was awarded to Louisiana-based Arkel International, a company that has previously carried out projects for the US government, including in Iraq.

According to the report, the planned facility would accommodate approximately 150 Moroccan troops as part of a proposed International Stabilization Force (ISF) intended to support security arrangements under the Gaza reconstruction roadmap.

The "Board of Peace," established in January to oversee Gaza's reconstruction, is chaired by Trump and includes his son-in-law Jared Kushner and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff among its leadership.

A Board of Peace official told The Guardian that the board and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a body of Palestinian technocrats tasked with overseeing administrative affairs in the territory, are close to completing several contract procedures.

"None have been finalised," the official said.

The official added that one of the proposed agreements concerns facilities for the International Stabilization Force, which would assist in implementing the roadmap's security and governance arrangements.

"This contract will be one of many that are essential for the future of Gaza," the official said.

According to The Guardian, the proposed outpost would cover an area of roughly 100 by 120 meters and would be built in a zone under the direct control of the “Israeli” occupation forces.

The facility would reportedly house rotating Moroccan troops operating from a base inside occupied Palestinian territory controlled by “Israel”.