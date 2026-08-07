Yemen Targeted Saudi Military Reinforcements in Large-Scale Military Op

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a large-scale military operation targeting Saudi military reinforcements, claiming to have inflicted heavy casualties and significant material losses.

Military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operation was carried out in response to what he described as nearly 12 years of Saudi blockade and military aggression against Yemen.

According to Saree, Yemeni forces monitored large Saudi troop concentrations preparing for an escalation against areas under Ansarullah control before launching the operation.

He said the strikes targeted Saudi military concentrations in al-Ruwayk, al-Abr, and al-Thaniya, as well as camps belonging to the First and Third Emergency Brigades, using multiple ballistic missiles and drones.

Saree warned Saudi Arabia against further military escalation, saying the kingdom would bear responsibility for any consequences resulting from additional actions against Yemen.

He also called on Yemeni nationals serving with Saudi forces to leave Saudi military camps and return to their home areas "before it is too late."

Concluding the statement, Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces remain on full alert to confront any escalation and urged continued operations against Saudi military concentrations under the "blockade for blockade" equation until the blockade on Yemen is lifted.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, with Yemeni forces continuing to enforce a naval blockade on Saudi shipping and conduct operations targeting Saudi military assets.