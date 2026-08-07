Iran Warns US Nuclear Policy Threatens Global Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has warned that the United States' continued expansion and modernization of its nuclear arsenal poses a serious threat to global security, urging renewed international efforts toward nuclear disarmament.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna described the attacks as a lasting reminder of the devastating humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons.

"Preventing future tragedies such as the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki requires genuine commitment to nuclear disarmament and the establishment of a world free from weapons of mass destruction," the mission said.

The statement said the mass casualties, widespread destruction, and long-term effects of radiation caused by the bombings, including impacts on later generations, underscore the urgent need to eliminate nuclear weapons worldwide.

It added that, as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran supports the complete elimination of nuclear weapons while reaffirming its right to the peaceful use of nuclear science and energy.

The mission also noted that the United States remains the only country to have used nuclear weapons in warfare and accused Washington of continuing to expand and modernize its nuclear arsenal despite its obligations under the NPT.

The statement coincided with the 81st anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui criticized the doctrine of nuclear deterrence, warning that justifying nuclear weapons risks perpetuating cycles of violence that could lead to another Hiroshima or Nagasaki.

"Downplaying the inhumanity of nuclear weapons and accepting the use of force to pursue one's own prosperity risk cycles of violent retaliation that could ultimately result in another Hiroshima or Nagasaki," Matsui said.

He added that continued reliance on nuclear deterrence pushes the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons further out of reach.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also renewed calls for global nuclear disarmament, describing Hiroshima as "an inspiring example of resilience, renewal and hope."