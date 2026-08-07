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Iran’s Qalibaf Raps Trump’s Theater Diplomacy

Iran’s Qalibaf Raps Trump’s Theater Diplomacy
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By Staff, Agencies 

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf condemned US President Donald Trump’s contradictory statements about a possible attack and negotiations with Iran.

He further affirmed that Washington’s threats, broken promises and “fake news” have failed as a strategy.

In a post on his X account on Thursday night, Qalibaf mocked Trump’s repeated shifts between threats of military action and optimism about negotiations, describing the approach as “theater diplomacy.”

He also called on Washington to acknowledge the facts and honor its commitments instead of resorting to pressure tactics and political theatrics.

“’Massive attack coming… wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop,” Qalibaf said, noting that “Using bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage is a failed strategy.

The Iranian Parliament speaker concluded by saying: “Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don’t need more theater.”

Iran war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf

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