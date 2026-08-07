Death Toll of YAF Strikes on Saudi-Backed Forces Rises to 58

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from strikes carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces against Saudi-backed forces has risen to 58.

The escalation comes after Saudi-backed forces announced Thursday that several military camps and units had come under attack, resulting in casualties and material damage.

The media center of the First Brigade of the so-called Emergency Forces said in a statement that the Yemeni Ansarullah movement had targeted several military positions, including camps belonging to the Saudi-backed formations.

Meanwhile, the YAF announced that its forces had carried out a “large-scale and qualitative military operation" targeting Saudi-backed military gatherings in the areas of Al-Ruwaik, Al-Abr, and Al-Thaniyah, as well as camps belonging to the First and Third Emergency Brigades.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operation involved a large number of ballistic missiles and drones.

Saree said the strikes were launched after Sanaa forces monitored major Saudi military deployments that were in their final stages, aiming for an offesnive on areas under Sanaa's control.

He added that the operation was conducted in response to preparations to intensify military pressure and attempts to force Sanaa to abandon its position regarding the lifting of the Saudi-led blockade.

Ansarullah political bureau member Mohammed Shawka said the operation was carried out ahead of a planned attack by Saudi Arabia and its allies against Sanaa. Shawka said the YAF had monitored Saudi-backed military concentrations through surveillance operations before targeting the gatherings to prevent preparations for an offensive against the capital.

The attack marks one of the most significant military confrontations between Ansarullah and Saudi-backed forces since the UN-brokered truce of 2022 significantly reduced cross-border fighting.

The latest developments follow a statement from the Saudi-led coalition, cited by Reuters, claiming that 11 civilians were injured in strikes targeting the Saudi border region of Najran.

According to the coalition, those injured included seven Saudis, one Yemeni national, two Egyptians, and one Pakistani citizen.

Saree said earlier that a drone operation targeted a sensitive Saudi military site at Najran airport, describing the strike as accurate.

Saree said the operation was conducted in response to violations of Yemeni airspace by Saudi drones over the provinces of Saada and Hajjah.