Iran Regime-Change Plot Failure Sparks Mossad Reshuffle

By Staff, Agencies

The Mossad chief dismissed two senior officials, including the heads of the agency’s Intelligence Directorate and Iran Division, following the failure of an operational plan aimed at facilitating regime change in Iran, "Israeli" Channel 12 reported.

According to the channel, the Mossad chief’s decision was based on the assessment that the officials who formulated the operational concept and oversaw its development should be held accountable for its failure.

The two dismissed officials were reportedly directly involved in the intelligence planning, development, and operationalization of the strategy, which was presented to US President Donald Trump.

The channel added that the plan hinged on establishing cooperation with groups from ethnic minority communities inside Iran to generate conditions for regime change and facilitate the installation of a new Iranian leadership.

However, the operation was never translated into action on the ground.

The channel quoted security sources as saying that relations between the Mossad chief and the dismissed officials had been strained from the outset and that their departures were agreed upon.

Nevertheless, the timing of the dismissals was not coincidental, the sources said, given that the two officials had played leading roles in developing the operational plan that ultimately failed, according to the "Israeli" account.

The United States-"Israeli" aggression on Iran was reportedly built in part around a Mossad assessment that "Israeli" strikes, assassinations and armed riots would trigger a "popular uprising and ultimately topple the Iranian government."

However, months into the war, the anticipated regime change has failed to materialize, while US and "Israeli" intelligence assessments indicate that Iran’s government remains intact.

The plan reportedly faced skepticism from US military commanders and "Israeli" intelligence officials even before the aggression began.

A parallel strategy involving Kurdish armed groups also faltered after opposition from the US, Turkey, Iraq and Kurdish leaders, raising questions over the assumptions underpinning the campaign.