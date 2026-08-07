Report: Trump Frustrated by Leaks on US Munitions Stockpiles Amid Iran Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed frustration over media reports highlighting declining US munitions stockpiles, believing the disclosures undermine Washington’s image at a sensitive stage in negotiations with Iran.

According to CNN, Trump privately complained during last week’s Cabinet meeting at Camp David that public reporting on the state of US weapons inventories made the United States appear weak while his administration continues to pressure Iran to reach an agreement.

Sources familiar with the meeting said Trump had been aware for months of concerns regarding ammunition supplies and was not surprised by the reports. However, he was angered that the information became public at a time when he wanted to project strength during ongoing tensions with Tehran.

In a Truth Social post early Thursday, Trump insisted that the United States still possesses extensive weapons stockpiles.

“The US has massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types,” he wrote, adding that new weapons are being manufactured and that defense companies are expanding production capacity across the country.

At the same time, Trump appeared to acknowledge that some categories of munitions are in shorter supply. Speaking later at the White House, he said certain weapons are “tighter” in availability but maintained that the United States has a virtually unlimited supply of less advanced munitions.

Trump also called for lengthy prison sentences for individuals responsible for leaking information about US military stockpiles and directed the Justice Department to investigate what he described as “treasonous” leaks from within the administration.

Despite his criticism, White House officials said Trump’s frustration has not been directed at War Secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump publicly praised Hegseth’s performance in another Truth Social post, with administration officials saying the president blames those responsible for leaking the information rather than Pentagon leadership.

The controversy follows several reports indicating that the US military has significantly reduced its inventory of key missile defense systems during the conflict with Iran.

CNN reported that the military has used nearly four-fifths of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense [THAAD] missile inventory and roughly half of its Patriot interceptor stockpile compared with pre-conflict levels.

Before the conflict, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that the United States possessed approximately 452 THAAD missiles and around 2,200 Patriot interceptors of its most modern variants.

According to the report, the shrinking inventories have raised concerns not only among US officials but also among Gulf allies that depend on American air defense systems to protect against potential Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Officials said several Gulf governments have warned that shortages of interceptors could weaken regional defenses if the conflict escalates further. Iran has informed Gulf states that renewed US military strikes could trigger retaliation against energy infrastructure and desalination facilities across the region.

Trump has recently spoken with the leaders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia regarding the ongoing conflict.

White House officials quoted in the report suggested that anti-war figures within the administration may have leaked the information in an effort to discourage further US military involvement.

Concerns over munitions stockpiles were reportedly raised again before Trump decided last weekend to cancel planned strikes on Iran. CNN said this was at least the second time in recent weeks that senior military advisers warned the president that supplies of critical weapons were becoming increasingly limited.

The issue had also been discussed before the conflict began, when Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other military leaders reportedly cautioned that a prolonged campaign could significantly strain US weapons inventories, particularly those supporting both “Israel” and Ukraine.

Trump has blamed the previous administration for reducing US stockpiles through military assistance to Ukraine, arguing that large quantities of weapons had already been transferred before he took office.

The Pentagon has long expressed concern about the defense industry’s ability to replenish advanced weapons quickly, a challenge that has intensified following military support provided to both “Israel” and Ukraine.

In response, Trump has met with executives from major US defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, to encourage increased production of missile defense systems and other critical weapons. Last month, he also invoked the Defense Production Act to accelerate manufacturing, although officials acknowledge that expanding production capacity is expected to take years rather than provide an immediate solution.