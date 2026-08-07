Iran: We’re Not to Allow Opening of 2nd Corridor in Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Mohsen Rezaei confirmed that Tehran will not allow the creation of an alternative route or a second corridor in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In remarks published on Thursday night, Rezaei warned that if the blockade continues, US vessels and forces would face serious risks and potential casualties.

He also called on Washington to change its approach, saying that Iran would not tolerate the continuation of the current situation.

“We will never allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz” Rezaei, who is recently appointed the secretary of Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], underscored.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy transit routes, and any tensions surrounding it could affect maritime security and global energy markets.