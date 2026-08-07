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Iran’s Intel Ministry Arrests 21 Mossad-Linked Agents 

Iran’s Intel Ministry Arrests 21 Mossad-Linked Agents 
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has arrested 21 Mossad mercenaries and four-armed terrorist groups in Kerman, southeast of Iran.

According to the ministry, some 21 mercenaries linked with the Zionist entity’s spy and terrorist service were identified and arrested in a series of intelligence-operational actions by the intelligence forces in the General Intelligence Directorate of Kerman Province.

These mercenaries collected information from sensitive and classified centers in the military and defense fields and sent it to the terrorist service.

The intelligence forces of the Iranian ministry also identified and arrested four-armed criminals in the province, and a number of weapons, war and hunting ammunition were discovered and confiscated from them.

In continuation of the Ministry of Intelligence's decisive action against the active and main mercenaries of January 2026, 4 weapons were discovered and confiscated from 5 of the arrested armed elements of the coup and handed over to the judicial system for further investigation.

Israel Iran zionist entity mossad mossad agents iran intelligence war on iran IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 07-08-2026 Hour: 07:54 Beirut Timing

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