Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Trump-Endorsed Congressman Andy Ogles Loses Tennessee Republican Primary

Trump-Endorsed Congressman Andy Ogles Loses Tennessee Republican Primary
folder_openUnited States access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US Representative Andy Ogles has been defeated in Tennessee’s Republican primary, marking an uncommon loss for a candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press projected former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher as the winner on Thursday, with Hatcher receiving 53.3% of the vote to Ogles’ 46.8% after 95% of precincts had reported their results.

Hatcher will now face Democratic nominee Chaz Molder in the November general election after Molder secured 40.9% of the vote in a crowded Democratic primary.

The contest was the first congressional primary conducted under Tennessee’s newly redrawn congressional map, which was approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature following a US Supreme Court decision that weakened key protections under the federal Voting Rights Act.

Republicans currently hold eight of Tennessee’s nine seats in the US House of Representatives and are seeking to win all nine in the November midterm elections.

Ogles’ primary defeat came after he faced criticism over a social media post that Muslim advocacy organizations and Democratic lawmakers described as Islamophobic.

In a post on X, Ogles wrote, “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.”

The comments were condemned by Osama Jamal, secretary-general of the US Council of Muslim Organizations, who said that hatred and discrimination have no place in the United States.

Although Hatcher did not receive President Trump’s endorsement, he was supported by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. Throughout his campaign, Hatcher presented himself as a supporter of Trump’s agenda while emphasizing his agricultural background and experience in public service.

Following his victory, Hatcher told The Associated Press that his campaign message focused on working hard, delivering results, and serving the public, saying that approach resonated with voters.

USelections UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump Faces Calls To Tax Big Oil’s Iran War Profits

Trump Faces Calls To Tax Big Oil’s Iran War Profits

7 hours ago
Trump-Endorsed Congressman Andy Ogles Loses Tennessee Republican Primary

Trump-Endorsed Congressman Andy Ogles Loses Tennessee Republican Primary

7 hours ago
Report: Trump Frustrated by Leaks on US Munitions Stockpiles Amid Iran Tensions

Report: Trump Frustrated by Leaks on US Munitions Stockpiles Amid Iran Tensions

8 hours ago
Trump Revives Birthright Citizenship Push After Court Defeat

Trump Revives Birthright Citizenship Push After Court Defeat

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 07-08-2026 Hour: 07:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot