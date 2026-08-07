Trump-Endorsed Congressman Andy Ogles Loses Tennessee Republican Primary

By Staff, Agencies

US Representative Andy Ogles has been defeated in Tennessee’s Republican primary, marking an uncommon loss for a candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press projected former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher as the winner on Thursday, with Hatcher receiving 53.3% of the vote to Ogles’ 46.8% after 95% of precincts had reported their results.

Hatcher will now face Democratic nominee Chaz Molder in the November general election after Molder secured 40.9% of the vote in a crowded Democratic primary.

The contest was the first congressional primary conducted under Tennessee’s newly redrawn congressional map, which was approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature following a US Supreme Court decision that weakened key protections under the federal Voting Rights Act.

Republicans currently hold eight of Tennessee’s nine seats in the US House of Representatives and are seeking to win all nine in the November midterm elections.

Ogles’ primary defeat came after he faced criticism over a social media post that Muslim advocacy organizations and Democratic lawmakers described as Islamophobic.

In a post on X, Ogles wrote, “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.”

The comments were condemned by Osama Jamal, secretary-general of the US Council of Muslim Organizations, who said that hatred and discrimination have no place in the United States.

Although Hatcher did not receive President Trump’s endorsement, he was supported by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. Throughout his campaign, Hatcher presented himself as a supporter of Trump’s agenda while emphasizing his agricultural background and experience in public service.

Following his victory, Hatcher told The Associated Press that his campaign message focused on working hard, delivering results, and serving the public, saying that approach resonated with voters.