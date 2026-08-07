WP: Trump Signals Support for JD Vance as Potential 2028 Successor

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has privately suggested that Vice President JD Vance could be his preferred successor in the 2028 presidential race, according to a report by The Washington Post citing people familiar with the matter.

During a closed-door meeting with Republican donors at the White House roughly two weeks ago, Trump said, “at the end of the day, we need to elect JD,” referring to Vance.

The reported comment contrasts with Trump’s public position, as he has so far declined to formally endorse a candidate for 2028. He has praised both Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at times suggesting that the two could potentially appear together on a future Republican ticket.

Despite the reported statement of support, The Washington Post said Trump continued asking advisers after the donor meeting which of the two figures would be the stronger presidential candidate. Some advisers reportedly warned that Trump often adjusts his views depending on the audience and could still change his position.

Trump has since rejected the report, telling a journalist on Thursday that it was “way too early to even be thinking about” making an official endorsement, according to the New York Post.

Trump’s aides reportedly believe he will avoid endorsing a successor too early in order to prevent being viewed as a politically weakened president. According to the report, they expect any formal endorsement decision to come after the 2026 midterm elections.

Under the US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, presidents are limited to serving two elected terms. Trump, who returned to the White House after previously serving from 2017 to 2021, is therefore barred from seeking another elected term in 2028, although he has occasionally joked about running again during public appearances.

Neither Vance nor Rubio has announced a presidential campaign. Vance has said he remains focused on his role as vice president and would only consider future plans after the midterm elections.

Rubio, meanwhile, has reduced his public appearances in recent months to avoid increasing speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid.