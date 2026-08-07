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Trump’s Lies: By the Numbers

Trump’s Lies: By the Numbers
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Call it consistency, call it repetition, the numbers tell their own story. Here's how many times US President Donald Trump repeated these claims about the war on Iran.

 

Trump’s Lies: By the Numbers

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates IranUSMemorandum

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Last Update: 07-08-2026 Hour: 07:54 Beirut Timing

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