Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan Sign Joint Defense Pact

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have signed a joint defense agreement aimed at strengthening collective security and military cooperation amid shifting regional dynamics and the perceived decline of US military influence in West Asia.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed on Friday during a trilateral summit at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a joint statement, the three countries said the agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three signatories will be considered an attack against all.

The statement said the pact seeks to enhance collective security while promoting peace, security, and stability across the region and beyond.

No further details were provided regarding the specific military commitments or obligations undertaken by each country.

A Turkish official said the agreement is not directed against any specific country, remains open to participation by other regional states, and does not replace or override existing bilateral or multilateral defense arrangements.

"The pact includes a collective defense clause. It is purely defensive in nature, pledging mutual support only for defense," the official said.

The agreement comes amid continued regional instability following the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, which has since expanded to include conflicts in Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.

It also follows reports that the United States has withdrawn some military aircraft and equipment from bases in countries including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates after Iranian retaliatory strikes against US and “Israeli” targets in the region.