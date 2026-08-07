CAF Reaffirms Support for FIFA President Infantino

By Staff, Agencies

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unanimously reaffirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino despite growing calls for his resignation over a now-abandoned plan to sell a stake in the World Cup's commercial operations to private investors.

Following a meeting on Thursday, CAF's Executive Committee thanked Infantino for his continued support of African football and reaffirmed its backing for his leadership.

The endorsement strengthens Infantino's position after football governing bodies in Europe, Asia, and North and Central America opposed the investment proposal. UEFA is reportedly seeking a challenger for the FIFA presidency.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe defended the decision, saying, "When people have been loyal to you, you should never stab them in the back."

All 54 CAF member associations had already agreed in April to support Infantino's reelection for the 2027–2031 term, giving him the backing of one of FIFA's largest voting blocs.

Under the proposed plan, FIFA would have established a commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to manage key revenue-generating operations, including those linked to the World Cup.

The organization sought to raise approximately $4.2 billion by selling a minority stake in the business, which it valued at $20 billion.

According to reports, potential investors included Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

FIFA argued that the proposal would provide each of its 211 member associations with $20 million while increasing funding for football development. Critics, however, said the plan lacked adequate consultation and risked placing part of the World Cup's commercial future under private ownership.

FIFA withdrew the proposal on Saturday, saying it had "created divisions" that were "no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place."

UEFA has since threatened legal action over the process through which the proposal was developed.

On Friday, the Norwegian Football Federation became the first national football association to publicly call for Infantino's resignation.

"There is no trust in Infantino now," federation president Lise Klaveness told The Guardian, adding that there was "no way back" for the FIFA chief.

Infantino has also faced scrutiny over his close relationship with Trump after presenting the US president with FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize in December, citing his efforts to resolve international conflicts. According to the New York Post, Trump has also expressed support for Infantino to become the next UN Secretary-General.