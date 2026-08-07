Eight Countries Condemn ’Israeli’ Violations in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of eight Arab and Muslim countries have issued a joint statement strongly condemning ongoing “Israeli” violations in the Gaza Strip, including attacks on healthcare facilities, civilians, and medical personnel.

The statement, issued by the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, described the attacks on hospitals, ambulances, and healthcare workers as grave violations of international humanitarian law.

The ministers stressed that protecting medical facilities and personnel, as well as ensuring the immediate and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid and medical supplies throughout Gaza, are legal obligations that cannot be suspended under any circumstances.

The statement also said the ongoing violations represent breaches of “Israeli” commitments under the comprehensive roadmap aimed at ending the war on Gaza and are obstructing efforts to advance the agreement's second phase.

The ministers noted that the roadmap follows US President Donald Trump's announcement that Hamas had accepted the proposed framework, including provisions related to the confinement of weapons.

Hamas welcomed the joint statement, saying it reflected the seriousness of the continued “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire and warned that they threaten the entire agreement.

The Palestinian movement called on the signatory countries, the mediators, and the US administration to take immediate action to prevent “Israel” from, in its words, sabotaging the agreement reached in October.

Hamas said Palestinian factions have dealt responsibly with the roadmap and argued that pressure should now be directed at “Israel” to halt its violations and fulfill its obligations.

The statement comes as Gaza's healthcare system continues to deteriorate despite the ceasefire.

Only around half of Gaza's 36 hospitals remain partially operational, while an “Israeli” airstrike on August 1 targeted a pharmaceutical warehouse at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, shortages of medicines used to treat cancer and blood disorders have reached 61%, placing oncology patients at what it described as an imminent risk of death.