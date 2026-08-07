Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Military Positions, Warn of More Operations

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced a series of strikes targeting Saudi military positions, vowing to continue operations in response to what they described as the ongoing aggression and blockade against Yemen.

In a statement, YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Yemeni forces targeted Saudi troop concentrations at the Sahn al-Jinn military camp after conducting what he described as precise monitoring of enemy movements.

According to Saree, the strikes also targeted military warehouses, vehicles, and equipment using barrages of ballistic missiles and drones.

"These concentrations were struck, along with their warehouses, vehicles, and military equipment," the statement said, describing the operation as "top-tier and precise."

Saree warned that any further Saudi military mobilization aimed at maintaining the blockade on Yemen would be met with an immediate response.

Reaffirming the policy of "escalation for escalation," "blockade for blockade," and targeting Saudi military concentrations wherever they are located, the Yemeni Armed Forces said they would not allow hostile plans against Yemen to go unanswered.

The statement also called on Yemenis fighting alongside Saudi-backed forces to leave their military camps before becoming, in its words, "cannon fodder for treacherous parties" serving foreign interests.

Saree also expressed solidarity with the tribes of Marib, praising what he described as their support for the Yemeni people against "occupation and guardianship."

"We proudly salute the proud tribes of Marib and the honorable free people for standing alongside their people against occupation and guardianship," the statement said, adding that the Yemeni Armed Forces stand with them "to reclaim the rightful rights of our people and lift the blockade."