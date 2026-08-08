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Reuters: Iran, Oman Move Closer To Hormuz Shipping Agreement

Reuters: Iran, Oman Move Closer To Hormuz Shipping Agreement
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Oman are nearing a deal on Strait of Hormuz arrangements, with an agreement expected soon, a US official told Reuters on Friday.

The US will lift its blockade of Iranian ports once a deal is announced to restore unrestricted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.

The official claimed that any further US actions would remain contingent on Iran fulfilling its commitments.

“As always, US actions will continue to be performance-based and tied to Iran’s implementation of its commitments,” the official said.

This comes as Iran and Oman have agreed on the geographical coordinates of a proposed route for managing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with a joint statement between the two countries now in the final stages of review and drafting, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, if third parties do not obstruct the process, the joint statement could soon be finalized, marking an advanced stage in Tehran and Muscat's discussions over arrangements related to the strategic waterway.

Baghaei stressed that the understanding between Iran and Oman alone cannot guarantee the safety of the Strait of Hormuz for passing ships, arguing that factors contributing to insecurity in the waterway remain.

He pointed in particular to actions by the US, including a naval blockade and other aggressive and threatening measures against Iran and its interests, as continued sources of instability.

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran Oman UnitedStates

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