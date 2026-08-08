“Israeli” Aggression Continues: Explosive Demolitions in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces carried out explosive demolitions in the southern Lebanese towns of Meis Al-Jabal, Houla and Tallouseh early Saturday, while several other areas came under “Israeli” artillery and machine-gun fire.

The occupation forces conducted a machine-gun sweep toward the Ali Al-Taher heights in the early hours of Saturday.

At around midnight Friday-Saturday, “Israeli” occupation destroyed structures in Meis Al-Jabal using explosives.

The attack came after “Israeli” artillery shelled the Ali Al-Taher heights. “Israeli” artillery also targeted the town of Mansouri after the occupation forces fired an artillery shell at one of the houses there.

Occupation forces subsequently carried out an explosive demolition in Houla and another in Tallouseh.

The outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Foqa also came under “Israeli” artillery fire.

On Friday evening, an “Israeli” drone dropped an explosive canister on the Ali Al-Taher hill after “Israeli” occupation detonated explosive charges in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya.

The attack on Zawtar Al-Sharqiya followed “Israeli” artillery shelling of the town and the outskirts of Hadatha.

The latest attacks are part of continued “Israeli” military aggression across southern Lebanon, including the demolition of homes, the destruction of cemeteries, the burning of forested areas, artillery shelling and attacks carried out by drones.

The developments come amid ongoing discussions over the implementation of the framework agreement and the proposed mechanism for verifying its provisions.

Beirut has yet to approve Washington's proposed verification list

A Lebanese source told Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Beirut on Friday that the names of the countries that would participate in a third-party verification mechanism in “pilot areas” in southern Lebanon have not yet been finalized.

According to the source, Washington proposed a list of several countries, but Beirut has not yet given its final approval.