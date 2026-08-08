Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech at the Arbaeen March on 04-08-2026

Translated by AL-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem’s full speech at the Arbaeen march in the city of Baalbek on August 4, 2026.

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, and blessings and peace be upon the noblest of creation—our master, beloved, leader, and Prophet Muhammad—and upon his pure and immaculate family, his righteous and chosen companions, and all saints, prophets, and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah. Peace be upon you, O son of the Messenger of Allah. Peace be upon you, O son of the Commander of the Faithful and son of Fatima Al-Zahraa [AS], the doyenne of the women of the worlds. Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah, and upon the souls that gathered in your courtyard. May Allah’s peace be upon you as long as I live and as long as night and day endure, and may Allah never make this the last of my visit to you. Peace be upon Hussein [AS], upon Ali ibn Al-Hussein, upon the sons of Hussein [AS], and upon the companions of Hussein [AS].

We gather on the anniversary marking forty days since the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS] his family, and his companions in Karbala. Here, the procession of mourning moves forward to express reunion, loyalty, solidarity, love, grief, connection, devotion, and to give our true pledge of allegiance to our Imam Hussein [AS].

Today, we commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS] who was martyred alongside his family and companions on the tenth day of Muharram in the year 61 AH.

Ashura represents the continuation of a dignified life. Our Imam Hussein [AS] said: “Indeed, I see death as nothing but happiness, and life with oppressors as nothing but misery.”

Ashura rests on two fundamental pillars: first, supporting the truth as the foundation and starting point for every stance, regardless of the difficulties; and second, fulfilling one’s religious duty [taklif], even if it leads to martyrdom and great sacrifices. These are the two pillars: truth and fulfilling one’s duty.

Everyone was present in Karbala; everyone took part in the field of struggle. Every movement in Karbala was an uprising, a struggle, and an act of giving. Ali al-Akbar was in Karbala, as were Al-Abbas, Habib ibn Muzahir, the infant Abdullah and Imam Hussein [AS] at the head of them all. Zainab [AS] waged the battle to revive this faith through her positions and sacrifices, alongside all the women and all those who were present in Karbala.

They were all in Karbala, with Hussein as the model, example, leader, fighter, father, brother and companion. Our Imam Hassan [AS] said, as Imam Al-Sadeq [AS] narrated regarding the day of Imam Hussein: “No day is like your day, O Aba Abdillah.”

Hussein represents the continuation of the divine message. The Messenger of God [PBUH] said: “Hussein is from me, and I am from Hussein. May God love whoever loves Hussein.”

Afterward, we saw that martyrdom did not cease, nor did sacrifice. Rather, the procession of captives—the procession of sorrow—became the true expression of reviving this path in accordance with the approach of Imam Hussein [AS].

The procession of captives became a universal message for future generations, so that they might carry forward this direction and this thought. How did Zainab [AS] stand before Yazid, the unjust ruler, the tyrant? “Scheme as you wish, strive with all your effort, and exert all your power; by God, you will never erase our remembrance nor extinguish our revelation.”

This continuity has proven, through the passing of days, to remain alive despite the long time that has elapsed until now. This model in Karbala is a victorious model, one that succeeds in this world and the hereafter.

God Almighty says: “O believers! Seek comfort in patience and prayer. Allah is truly with those who are patient.” [Al-Baqarah, 153] And: “Never say that those martyred in the cause of Allah are dead—in fact, they are alive! But you do not perceive it.” [Al-Baqarah, 154]

Notice: those “who believe” are called upon to seek help through patience and prayer—that is, worship. Through patience and worship, martyrdom then becomes a true life that endures, even if people do not perceive it.

Karbala is a place of blood and sacrifice, continuity and steadfastness. It is where Islam is revived so that it may spread and endure; where the trust is carried in order to deliver it to the Master of the Age and Time, Imam Al-Mahdi—may God hasten his noble reappearance.

We do not commemorate those who left this world; rather, we commemorate those who remain alive in it—alive through their teachings, conduct, struggle, sacrifices, and their nurturing of generations. We do not weep for the past; instead, we make our tears ignite for our present and future—with dignity, honor, pride, uprising, independence and sacrifice.

Our Imam Al-Sadeq [AS] narrated that the Messenger of God [PBUH] said: “Indeed, the killing of Hussein has left a burning pain in the hearts of believers that will never grow cold.”

It is the fire of love, giving, sacrifice, uprising, and standing against injustice so that we may bring justice to the earth. Our grief is not weakness; it is the highest expression of humanity when it is transformed into resistance and struggle.

Hussein is a path that leads to Imam Al-Mahdi—may God hasten his noble reappearance. Today, in this procession, in the procession of sorrow, we state clearly that we are with Imam Hussein: we will not abandon him, we will not leave the field, and we will always remain among those who carry the struggle and lead the march: “I have not abandoned you, O Hussein.”

I salute all the honored visitors who take part in the million-strong processions in holy Karbala, Iraq—millions who have come from countries around the world and from proud Iraq, from all its districts, villages, and cities, to express their loyalty to Imam Hussein [AS].

The procession of mourning in Iraq is an expression of true loyalty. It expresses allegiance, love, continuity, and the flame of struggle—a flame that has not been extinguished and will remain alight until the banner is handed to our Imam Al-Mahdi—may God hasten his noble reappearance.

A special salute also goes to our people in the Bekaa, in Baalbek-Hermel, for these pioneering, remarkable, and large processions. Men, women and children all took part to express their devotion to Hussein [AS].

You are supporters of truth, supporters of jihad, and supporters of reviving this faith. May God bless you for these acts of giving, and God willing, may you always remain at the forefront, just as Karbala has always been at the forefront.

Today, we face an American, “Israeli”, and global aggression against us—against Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and the entire region—aimed at extinguishing the flame of resistance, recolonizing this region and installing “Israel” as an agent of American tyranny in the region.

In Lebanon, the aim of the aggression that took place in September 2024 was to end the resistance and uproot it from the land and from life. They began by killing our Sayyed, leader, and beloved—the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—may God be pleased with him—along with martyred leaders; by carrying out the “pager” operation; and by striking capabilities through a brutal act of aggression, all in order to end this resistance.

But we confronted them in the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Bas]. Praise be to God, we were able to remain steadfast and compelled them into an agreement on 27 November 2024 that recognizes the continuation of the resistance as a natural and legitimate right. Their objective failed.

We have made it known that we remain faithful to our pledge and that we will continue.

For fifteen months, they bet on a slow process of elimination and on using every devilish tool to strike at our path. They bet on sowing discord between the army and the people, and between religious schools and sects. They incited hostility toward the resistance, used every instrument of international pressure to bring us down, and kept the aggression going at a pace intended to undermine this course.

They tried to open the Syrian-Lebanese front to exert further pressure. They used Lebanon’s political authority as an “Israeli” instrument in the project and in achieving its goals, and they tried to isolate us from the people, from society, and from the reality in Lebanon. None of these actions produced the result they sought.

So they planned a major battle. On March 2, we initiated a confrontation with “Israel” using a number of rockets, but it became clear that the battle they had prepared was a major one. They expected it to be the battle that would end the resistance. Yet they were surprised by the preparations, popular solidarity, the strength of the fighters, tremendous sacrifices, new tactics, drones, and all the actions that enabled us to fight the Devoured Shaff [Al-‘Asf Al-Ma’kul] Battle and remain standing in confrontation with this dangerous “Israeli” project.

What halted the aggression in its broad brutality and reduced it to the level we see today was the US–Iran memorandum of understanding. Iran worked to ensure that we were included in the memorandum’s first clause, and stipulated that halting the aggression and an “Israeli” withdrawal must be fundamental conditions; otherwise, the confrontation between Iran and the United States would continue.

America yielded, and Trump yielded. The ceasefire came in the form we see now because of “Israeli” evasiveness, American disregard, and the difficult and complex circumstances. But this ceasefire would not have happened without that memorandum.

Why, when Trump again entered into thirteen days of aggression against Iran, did “Israel” not initiate aggression against Lebanon? Because Trump is still restrained by this memorandum and by Iranian demands. He does not want to become involved again in a broad conflict in which he would not emerge victorious, and to be recorded as an instrument in Netanyahu’s hands.

Today, we believe that all direct negotiations have brought Lebanon nothing but shame, humiliation, disappointment, and successive concessions. What have all these rounds achieved for Lebanon? Give me just one gain, while “Israel” has taken everything.

There is nothing left for Lebanon’s ruling authorities to give after they have surrendered everything they had for free and without any benefit. “Israel” has gained political advantages, but it will not achieve results on the ground so long as the resistance, its popular base, and honorable people in Lebanon remain standing against this “Israeli” project.

Lebanon’s political authority has aided “Israel” instead of supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty. The president did not act as an arbiter and unifier; rather, he became a party to the dispute and a source of division. This is entirely inconsistent with his role and with Lebanon’s strength.

I say to you frankly: at this pace, the political authorities will achieve nothing for Lebanon and will not be able to advance American-“Israeli” objectives. Focus on national sovereignty and strengthening the Lebanese army—that should come first. Focus on securing the withdrawal of “Israel”, the enemy, from our occupied land; set a timetable. Make reconstruction a priority. Focus on the port and its investigation so that people may receive justice. Focus on restoring depositors’ money.

This is your responsibility and your duty. Do not stand in a position where you seek, one after another, to present credentials to America and “Israel”—without benefit and without receiving anything in return.

Today, in this address, I will summarize our positions in several points:

First: I call on Lebanon’s political authorities to stop making free concessions, open the door to dialogue with the resistance, repair the internal situation, and affirm their concern for national sovereignty by acting on the ground to achieve “Israel’s” withdrawal and restore the land to the homeland in every sense of the matter.

Should not the systematic destruction taking place in the villages and towns of the south—most recently this destruction involving 700 tons—be reason enough for the political authorities to say: “We do not want dialogue with the ‘Israeli’ entity”? Should they not raise their voices to America and say that we will at least halt this process so the aggression may stop completely?

How strange your conduct is! You go to discussions and hold meetings without asking about these bitter consequences—under fire, bombardment, coercion, humiliation, and disgrace. This is entirely incompatible with anyone seeking national sovereignty and national unity.

The Americans are complicit. Say no to America, and it will yield. How is it that America yields to “Israel” and accepts “Israel’s” position? All this systematic destruction is carried out under American supervision and with American approval; every attack on Lebanon has taken place under American oversight, administration, and approval.

But say “no,” so that America hears there are people objecting—people on whom it relies in one way or another, just as “Israel” does. Then, when America tells you, “‘Israel’ does not accept,” you should say that you do not accept.

Second: We still believe that the path of the memorandum of understanding is what will achieve an “Israeli” withdrawal. Were it not for the resistance’s steadfastness on the ground, and for the resistance’s supporters rallying around it, nothing would have been achieved; the enemy’s momentum would not have been broken; and we would have no hope of securing an “Israeli” withdrawal in the very near future, God willing.

Third: The Islamic Republic of Iran has prevailed. There is no longer any room for discussion about who won the confrontation. Tyrannical America, together with the “Israeli” enemy, wanted to overthrow the system in Iran and end Iran’s Islamic, revolutionary and resistance-oriented presence, but they failed.

Iran stood firm through its army, its Revolutionary Guard, its people, and its leadership. Iran—the country they said would be finished within four or five days—was able to endure and prove that it is an important, influential, and fundamental state, whose existence and presence affect the entire world without exception.

The martyrdom of Leader Imam Khamenei—may his soul be sanctified—was a martyrdom of dignity, revolution, movement, sacrifice and continuity. They were gravely mistaken: instead of causing Iran’s defeat, this martyrdom became a source of Iran’s dignity and strength, together with all the martyrs—the family, the people, the army, the Revolutionary Guard and the various forces who gave and sacrificed.

The world saw the processions of tens of millions in Iran and Iraq, across different cities, once again demonstrating the scale of support for this revolution and this leadership. God willing, the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba will bring further victories and the achievement of future goals.

We are proud to stand with Iran, and for Iran to stand with us in confronting the enemies of humanity and the criminals of the modern era—America and “Israel”. We take pride in this, and God willing, future results will bring good to the entire region, by God’s permission.

Fourth: Internal unity is important, and we are committed to it. Praise be to God, the great unity between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement has formed an impregnable barrier against the “Israeli”-American enemy and against all the minor players who tried to interfere in the relationship between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

Praise be to God, we are together not as two parties, but as a people, a resistance, a future, and a life. We are together as the sons of Imam al-Sadr and as the sons of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. All of this is the result of these great contributions, which began with wise and giving leaders who offered so much.

We support internal unity. Praise be to God, our relationship as Hezbollah with the Amal Movement is a strong barrier, and the alignment of political forces—from parties, regions, and sects—is also an influential national safeguard. We are committed to it; it exists, and you can see it, praise be to God.

Today, the majority of the Lebanese people, through their living forces, stand with the resistance, liberation, national sovereignty, the Lebanese Army, and the resistance, army, and people; with a future that gives “Israel” nothing, but gives Lebanon dignity, honor, and strength. Through this unity, we will prevail, God willing.

We call on those who place their hopes in America and “Israel” to rally around national unity, sovereignty, and the rejection of occupation. This is the future.

Salutations to the people of the Beqaa, the South, the southern suburbs, Beirut and all Lebanese regions, as well as to all those cooperating across sects and political parties.

O our people in the South, history will record that you are the rock of dignity, the protectors of sovereignty, and the radiance of Hussein’s [AS] sacrifices. You are the land, the soil, the air, and the sky; you trample the “Israeli” occupier, and behind it the American power, in the interest of dignity, sovereignty, honor and pride.

O our people in the Beqaa, in Baalbek-Hermel—people of honor, courage, strength, and loyalty—you shook the ground beneath the feet of the aggressors and gave, from your hearts and souls, meaning to independence, liberation, and self-sacrifice.

O our people in the proud southern suburbs of Beirut, reservoir of resistance and dignified life: your steadfastness and sacrifices are a symbol of Lebanon’s dignity, loyalty, and pride. History will write about all of you in every region. We will remain faithful to our pledge, and we will continue.

Fifth: Our people have proven themselves to be the embodiment of honor, generosity, dignity, and sacrifice. We recognize that what has befallen them is painful and deeply saddening; losing one’s home, children, and loved ones is an immense loss. You have the right to express even the pain you are experiencing—this is the humanity that distinguishes you, especially those who are displaced and continue to bear a heavy burden.

We feel with you and share in your experience. I say to you clearly: we are with you, and you are with us; we are of you, and you are of us. We will remain together in prosperity and adversity.

We will work with all our strength to secure shelter, repairs, and reconstruction—by pressing the state, which bears full responsibility, by providing everything we can, and by pursuing cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries. This is a promise and a commitment that we will make every possible effort to provide the means for shelter, repairs and reconstruction. But this effort requires patience and continued support.

Sixth: We affirm the importance and necessity of a brotherly, positive and cooperative relationship between Lebanon and Syria. As Hezbollah, we hope Syria succeeds in establishing justice, securing cooperation among all its components, remaining one and united, and expelling the “Israeli” enemy from all its occupied territory.

God willing, displaced Syrians in Lebanon and elsewhere will return to their country, Syria, with dignity and honor. A stable Syria is a support for Lebanon, just as a stable Lebanon is a support for Syria.

There is no objection to an open meeting between Hezbollah and the Syrian leadership at a time deemed appropriate by both sides.

Seventh: The resistance will continue as long as the occupation remains. We will defend our land, rights, and homeland with the spirit of Karbala, and we will prevail. Far be it from us to accept humiliation.

We will confront anyone who joins the “Israeli” project and carries out its steps against the resistance, its people, and our country, just as we confront the “Israeli” enemy. We believe in one, united Lebanon—one that cannot be divided and cannot surrender its land. An attack on the South is an attack on all of Lebanon, and all of us must confront it through appropriate means.

Lebanon cannot be stable while its South is in pain and suffering. Stability in Lebanon rests on stability in the South and across all Lebanese territory. Our future is one, our vessel is one, and we must stand hand in hand.

The “Israeli” enemy’s only option is a complete withdrawal. It will withdraw and will not be able to establish itself in Lebanon. We support the deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River; this deployment is welcome, and we are assisting it to the fullest extent, as we have done.

Finally, we will not forget Gaza and Palestine. It is everyone’s responsibility to see what is happening. We must stand against this brutal international aggression, which sees the “Israeli” instrument and lets it act as it wishes.

A salute to Iraq and Yemen for supporting our causes in confronting the one enemy. God willing, we will remain faithful to the path of Karbala—the path of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him.

Peace be upon Hussein [AS]; upon Ali, son of Hussein; upon the children of Hussein; and upon the companions of Hussein. Peace, God’s mercy, and His blessings be upon you.