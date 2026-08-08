Greenland Warns Over Trump-Linked Oil Drilling Plans Amid US Territorial Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

An American oil company linked to Donald Trump is preparing to drill in remote Greenland despite lacking approval from local authorities, as the US president renews his threats to seize the Arctic territory.

In recent days, drilling equipment was unloaded on Greenland’s eastern coast, prompting the Greenland government to issue a “strong warning” that no authorization had been granted.

It said all future logistical operations must receive prior approval from its mineral resources authority.

The development comes as Trump continues to press his claims over Greenland, including a recent social media post depicting himself looming over a Greenlandic village.

Meanwhile, Texas-based Greenland Energy, established last year, claims the Jameson Land region could contain $1 trillion worth of crude and plans to spend $60 million drilling two wells.

Although Greenland halted new oil licences in 2021 on environmental grounds, UK-based 80 Mile had previously secured exploration rights in the area.

Greenland Energy said it intends to acquire a majority stake by financing the exploration, subject to government approval.

The company has also brought in figures closely associated with Trump’s political orbit, including right-wing media personality Phil McGraw, known as Dr Phil, and a US Navy veteran involved in Trump’s Golden Dome missile-defense project.

Greenland Energy chair Larry Swets has denied that the project is connected to US annexation plans.

However, tensions grew after company representatives incorrectly claimed at a June community meeting that permission had been granted to land drilling equipment. Swets later acknowledged that the company’s enthusiasm had caused confusion.

A month later, residents saw a tug bringing a barge ashore and unloading about a dozen containers at Nunap Qeqqa in Jameson Land.

Greenland authorities said the equipment was brought in for planned exploration drilling, while the shipping company confirmed the delivery was for Greenland Energy.

Despite the controversy, the company told shareholders that talks with Greenlandic authorities had been constructive and that it remained optimistic about securing the necessary approvals. It said one well would initially be drilled, with operations expected to begin in October.

Greenland’s local leaders now face a difficult choice. They could approve drilling despite concerns that the planned wells appear to fall within a Ramsar-protected conservation area, or reject the project amid fears that Washington could use the dispute to further its expansionist ambitions.

For now, Greenland’s government said it would be disproportionate to demand the equipment’s removal, while the company’s application remains under review.

Greenland Energy said a vessel carrying 300 containers of drilling equipment is due to leave Canada on September 12.

Trump’s Greenland envoy, hard-right Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, has meanwhile claimed the territory could begin pumping oil as early as next year.