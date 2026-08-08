Mossad in Turmoil After Senior Officials Fired Amid Claims of Political Interference

Yaron Avraham – Hebrew Channel 12

Mossad chief Roman Gofman’s decision to fire the heads of two divisions, as we reported on the “Main Edition,” has sparked deep resentment and unusual organizational turmoil within the Mossad.

Sources familiar with the two dismissed division heads told “Ulpan Shishi”: “Gofman has launched a Soviet-style execution. What exactly is he holding the officials he dismissed responsible for? Their failure in an operation that was never completed? Or the fact that Erdogan managed to persuade Trump to halt the operation?”

According to them, “Netanyahu should have strongly backed the plan and helped ensure its success. Instead of taking responsibility, he chose to humiliate two division heads who are not allowed to submit to him.”

The rationale given for the dismissals is Gofman’s dissatisfaction with the results of the war with Iran. However, Gofman himself was the prime minister’s military secretary during the war, and sources familiar with the operation’s details said: “Gofman was an enthusiastic supporter of the plans, especially the Kurdish plan. He worked hard to accelerate the operation.”

According to these sources, “He is acting in service of those who appointed him and is dragging the Mossad into politics,” describing it as “a despicable move.” In other words, within the Mossad-an organization not subject to any external oversight-there are claims that this was a political move.

People close to Gofman firmly reject these allegations. They explain that the Iranian file is his main concern and that he is seeking to refresh his team. According to them, he held several meetings with the two division heads to discuss working methods and concluded that this was not the approach he wanted to take regarding Iran.