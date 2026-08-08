US Accused of Meddling in UK Politics with $500K ‘Public Education’ Grants

By Staff, Agencies

The US embassy in London is offering grants of up to $500,000 for “public education” programs, drawing accusations of interference in British domestic politics.

The funding notice calls for initiatives promoting a “national conversation” around “shared civilizational values” underpinning US-UK ties, with priority for projects highlighting “freedom of speech” and “limited government” — themes closely associated with Trump’s MAGA movement.

The initiative comes amid growing criticism of senior Trump officials for attacking British policies and spreading misinformation on issues including abortion and digital regulation, while aligning with European far-right movements on immigration and hate-speech policies.

Separately, the US State Department is reportedly planning $12 million in grants for UK organizations founded by prominent Conservatives Jacob Rees-Mogg and Toby Young.

Leaked government documents show the funding forms part of broader US support for European groups viewed favorably by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, documents published by the US embassy invite charities and nonprofits to apply for grants under the “Liberty Under Law: The Shared Anglo-American Tradition” program. The scheme seeks high-profile civic and educational projects promoting the shared Anglo-American legal tradition and marking the 70th anniversary of the American Bar Association’s Magna Carta memorial at Runnymede.

The American Bar Association, which is not involved in the scheme, is suing the Trump administration over alleged intimidation of lawyers and law firms. British legal organizations have backed US lawyers, comparing attacks on law firms to developments in Nazi Germany.

According to the funding notice, priority will be given to projects linking principles such as free speech, due process, jury trials, limited government, rule of law, property rights and taxation by consent to contemporary civic life. Projects must also demonstrate an impact on public debate, media coverage and civic engagement around democratic norms.

Liberal Democrat MP Lisa Smart accused Washington of “meddling in British democracy,” arguing that Britain has its own tradition of liberty and free speech and does not need MAGA-funded intervention.

Concerns have also emerged within the US State Department. A current or former official told the Guardian that funding programs promoting a narrow “America First” vision were highly unusual and could be aimed at creating UK-based narratives favorable to MAGA propaganda.

The embassy maintains that the grants are not intended for partisan political activity or lobbying and says they are designed to strengthen US-UK ties and public understanding of constitutional principles, the rule of law and democratic norms.

However, another grant program on the embassy’s website has raised further concerns. It invites proposals aimed at advancing US prosperity, strengthening UK economic resilience, securing British support for US policies — including “ensuring support for ‘Israel’s’ right to defend itself” — and countering China.

A former State Department official said the language goes beyond explaining US policy and openly seeks to persuade people to support it, calling efforts to build support for “‘Israel’” in a third country unusual.