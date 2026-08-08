Total Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Spain on August 12

By Staff, Agencies

Spain is preparing for a rare total solar eclipse on August 12, with the path of totality expected to cross roughly 40% of the country’s territory. During the brief period of totality, the Moon will completely cover the Sun, creating an unusual period of darkness lasting nearly two minutes in the best viewing locations.

The eclipse will be visible across much of Spain, although its appearance will vary depending on location. Areas outside the path of totality will experience a partial eclipse, with the extent of the Sun’s coverage and the duration of the event differing from one municipality to another.

An interactive map published by EL PAÍS provides detailed information on the eclipse’s timing, the percentage of solar obscuration, and the duration of totality in different locations. It also identifies the central line of the eclipse, where observers are expected to experience the longest period of totality.

The eclipse’s path will pass through 13 of Spain’s 17 autonomous communities and at least 31 of the country’s 50 provinces. As a result, millions of residents and visitors are expected to have an opportunity to observe the event, although only people located within the narrow totality zone will experience the Sun being completely obscured.

Authorities are encouraging people within the totality zone to choose observation points close to where they live in order to reduce unnecessary travel and avoid potential traffic congestion. Municipal and regional authorities are also preparing designated viewing areas in locations expected to attract large crowds.

Some viewing plans have already been adjusted because of safety concerns. In Madrid, several public eclipse events have reportedly been canceled amid concerns over crowd management and wildfire risks. Recent reports indicated that only 30 of the region’s 52 municipalities had maintained their original eclipse plans.

The upcoming event is particularly significant because total solar eclipses visible from mainland Spain are uncommon. The last total eclipse visible from the Spanish mainland occurred in 2005, making the August 12 event a highly anticipated astronomical occasion.

Experts are urging spectators to protect their eyesight by using certified solar eclipse glasses or approved indirect viewing techniques. Looking directly at the Sun without appropriate protection can cause serious and permanent eye damage.

With the next comparable opportunity not expected in Spain for several decades, the August 12 eclipse is likely to attract large numbers of residents and tourists. Authorities continue to update information on viewing locations, transportation, and safety measures as preparations for the event continue.