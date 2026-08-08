Russia Reports Strikes on Kiev Military Facilities and Two Weapons Cargo Ships

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Russian forces carried out overnight strikes against military-related facilities in Kiev, while also reporting attacks on two dry cargo ships allegedly transporting weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports.

According to the ministry, Russian forces used ground-based precision weapons in a group strike targeting a military industry enterprise and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Ukrainian capital.

The ministry identified the industrial facility as the Kiev-111 enterprise, operated by Fire Point LLC, and said it was involved in producing components and warheads for FP-5 Flamingo ground-launched cruise missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said the strike hit a fuel and lubricants depot in Kiev that supplied petroleum products to Ukrainian forces.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Russian strike drones targeted two dry cargo ships at sea that were allegedly transporting weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports. The vessels were reportedly struck in waters south and east of Odessa.

The ministry did not identify the ships or provide information about their operators, cargoes, destinations, or the extent of the reported damage. It also did not say whether any crew members were injured or killed.

The reported strikes targeted facilities and routes that Moscow said were connected to Ukrainian military production, fuel supplies and weapons logistics.

The Russian Defense Ministry had previously reported that three dry cargo ships involved in transporting military equipment were struck on August 6 by Geran-4 seeker unmanned aerial vehicles. Two of the vessels were reportedly hit in the Black Sea east and southeast of Odessa, while another was struck at a pier in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region.

The ministry said its unmanned systems units continued targeting maritime logistics facilities allegedly supporting Ukrainian forces. It also claimed that 34 vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been struck over the previous week, including 31 dry cargo ships and three tugboats.

Moscow also reported additional strikes on Ukrainian military-related infrastructure outside the Black Sea region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, high-precision ground-based weapons and attack drones struck fuel and lubricant storage tanks at the port of Yuzhny, including facilities it said were intended to supply Ukrainian forces.

In the Dnepropetrovsk region, Russian forces reportedly targeted a military equipment train using a Geran UAV and an Iskander tactical missile. The ministry said the initial UAV strike disabled the locomotive before the train was subsequently hit by the missile.

The ministry also said a Geran UAV struck a facility in Akhtyrka in the Sumy region where engines for Ukrainian long-range attack drones were allegedly being assembled.

The reported operations reflect Moscow's continued efforts to disrupt the production, storage and movement of military equipment and supplies supporting Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced territorial gains, saying units of the Sever group of forces had taken control of Aniskino in the Kharkov region.

It further claimed that Russian forces had taken control of Bely Kolodez, Ustinovka and Baksheevka in the Kharkov region, as well as Ryzhevka in the Sumy region, during the previous week.