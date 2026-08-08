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Senior Adviser: Region Must Be Free of Foreign Forces
By Staff, Agencies
Senior Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, stressed that regional cooperation is key to ensuring security, while calling for foreign forces to leave, saying their presence is a root cause of insecurity.
In a post on his X account on Saturday, Velayati wrote, “The recent developments were brought about by the steadfastness of the powerful Armed Forces, the steadfastness of the Iranian people, and the courage of the Axis of Resistance.”
Velayati said the defeat of the United States and the Zionist entity had reinforced the view that foreign forces are a major source of regional insecurity and should leave the region.
He stressed that regional countries can instead safeguard their security through greater cooperation.
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