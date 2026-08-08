How Tucker Carlson Recast America First Around the Question of “Israel”

By Mohamad Hammoud

A Sovereignty Debate in American Politics

Tucker Carlson’s Save America manifesto represents more than another populist declaration. It is one of the most direct challenges yet to the foreign policy consensus that has dominated Washington for decades. Unveiled during a livestream watched by millions, the ten-point platform envisions a post-Donald Trump America First movement stripped of what Carlson views as the Republican Party’s remaining neoconservative influence.

According to TIME, Carlson argued that Republicans and Democrats have become nearly indistinguishable on issues of war, finance, and foreign policy, leaving Americans with what amounts to a one-party system that can only be challenged through a viable third-party alternative.

The Question of Foreign Influence

At the center of Carlson’s manifesto is the argument that genuine American sovereignty cannot exist while foreign lobbying interests, particularly those supporting “Israel,” exert significant influence over Washington’s strategic decisions. Carlson argues that restoring control over US foreign policy is necessary to reclaim national independence and end what he describes as America’s “forever wars.”

According to Reuters, Carlson accused “Israel” of pushing the United States toward war with Iran through “bribery or threat or both,” reflecting growing frustration within the America First movement among those who believe US military interventions have too often served foreign interests rather than American ones.

Carlson’s position draws a clear distinction between his vision of America First and the interventionist foreign policy embraced by much of the Republican and Democratic establishments. His manifesto is therefore not simply a criticism of Washington’s bipartisan consensus but an effort to redefine conservatism around sovereignty, nonintervention, and resistance to foreign influence.

The Iran War and the Break with Trum

Carlson’s manifesto must be understood against the backdrop of the Iran conflict, which he has repeatedly described as “disgusting and evil.” CNN reported that Carlson urged Donald Trump not to escalate against Tehran, warning that such a war would benefit no one except “Israel’s” leadership.

When Trump ignored those warnings and surrounded himself with neoconservative advisers, Carlson and his allies concluded that the promise of America First had been abandoned. The result was a major rupture within the MAGA movement, with figures such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie joining Carlson in condemning what they viewed as a war fought on behalf of another nation’s interests.

A Direct Challenge to Washington’s Foreign Policy

The manifesto’s most controversial argument concerns Washington’s relationship with “Israel.” Carlson contends that American foreign policy should not be shaped by foreign lobbying organizations and argues that US decisions abroad must be guided by American interests rather than outside pressure.

He also calls for ending military assistance to allies accused of committing genocide and proposes compensation for Iranian civilians martyred during American military operations.

Such positions would have been politically unthinkable within mainstream Republican politics only a few years ago. Today, they are increasingly voiced by conservatives who believe both parties have placed foreign policy priorities above the interests and concerns of ordinary Americans.

A Cross-Ideological Alliance

Carlson’s position has also attracted support from voices outside the conservative movement. The New York Times reported that he has found common ground with progressive figures such as Cenk Uygur and Glenn Greenwald over their shared criticism of “Israel’s” influence on US foreign policy.

This convergence suggests that opposition to foreign lobbying and endless wars could form the basis of a coalition that crosses traditional ideological boundaries. In a deeply polarized America, cooperation between left and right on sovereignty and anti-war issues remains unusual.

The Third-Party Question

The challenge, however, is transforming this criticism into political power. History shows that third parties rarely succeed in the United States, often serving mainly to disrupt the two major parties.

Carlson’s movement may prove different because it is connected to an issue with direct economic consequences: the Iran war, which has contributed to rising fuel prices and growing public frustration. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 70 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of inflation, highlighting how foreign conflicts can affect domestic concerns.

Carlson’s argument that “Israel” pushed America into this conflict connects foreign policy to everyday economic struggles, giving his manifesto a broader populist appeal.

Conclusion: Redefining America First

Carlson’s Save America manifesto is not merely a cultural or economic program; it is a revolt against the foreign policy establishment. By identifying “Israel” as a central force behind America’s wars, he has challenged traditional assumptions about what sovereignty means within the MAGA movement.

Whether this critique can sustain a viable third-party movement remains uncertain, but it has already reshaped the debate over the future of America First. In a nation weary of prolonged wars and elite influence, Carlson’s focus on foreign policy may prove to be the most disruptive element of his political vision.