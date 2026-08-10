Iran Leader Appoints Rezaei as Security Council Representative

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, appointed Major General Mohsen Rezaei as his representative to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The appointment decree cited Rezaei’s extensive experience, particularly his role during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, known in Iran as the Sacred Defense period.

“Given your valuable experience, I hereby appoint you, as one of the leading figures of the honorable Sacred Defense period, which lasted eight years, as my representative to the Supreme National Security Council. I wish you the utmost success and good fortune in carrying out this important responsibility,” the decree stated.

Separately, Iranian President’s Assistant for Public Relations Mehdi Tabatabaei announced that President Masoud Pezeshkian had appointed Rezaei as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, succeeding Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, who resigned from the post to assume a new responsibility.

At the same time, Sayyed Khamenei thanked Zolqadr for his sustained efforts and appointed him as his political adviser.

“Given your valuable experience, I hereby appoint you as my political adviser. I hope you will be granted success and sound judgment in carrying out this responsibility and in advancing the objectives of the Islamic Revolution,” the appointment decree stated.

The Supreme National Security Council is one of Iran’s principal decision-making institutions. It is responsible for determining defense and security policies and coordinating political, military, intelligence, and economic matters related to national security.

Under Article 176 of Iran’s Constitution, the council is chaired by the President and includes senior officials representing the various branches of government, the armed forces, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG]. Its decisions take effect following approval by the Leader of the Revolution.

Rezaei, 71, is one of the IRGs’ most prominent historical commanders. He assumed command of the force in his late twenties and led it through most of the Iran-Iraq War, remaining in the post until 1997.

He subsequently served as Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council from 1997 to 2021 and as Vice President for Economic Affairs from 2021 to 2023. Rezaei has also served as an adviser to the Leader of the Revolution and has run for president in several election cycles.