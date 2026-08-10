Yemen Publishes Footage of Strikes on Saudi Positions

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni military media released footage documenting ballistic missile and drone strikes on Saudi military positions and weapons depots in Mokha on Sunday, August 9.

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] carried out operations targeting Saudi concentrations in Mokha, achieving "great success and precise hits," according to a Yemeni presidential source.

According to a senior Yemeni source, the YAF's strikes on the Mokha and Marib areas "devastated Saudi officers and their concentrations," adding that a depot containing heavy and medium weapons, as well as another secret weapons depot, were targeted during the operations.

The source further said the YAF "will turn every gathering of Saudi officers into a direct target," stressing that "today’s strike delivered its message forcefully."

Yemen has continued responding to Saudi aggression since Riyadh targeted Sanaa International Airport in July to block an Iranian aircraft carrying Yemeni delegates, patients, wounded people and stranded citizens.

The aircraft ultimately landed at Hodeidah Airport following the attack, after which the YAF responded by targeting Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Sunday, the YAF also announced that they had targeted an Aramco refinery in Jizan with a drone, reporting a precise hit. The operation was in response to the violation of Yemeni airspace by drones.

Sanaa has reaffirmed its readiness to respond under the principle of “escalation for escalation, siege for siege,” restricting Saudi maritime navigation until attacks on Yemen stop and the blockade is lifted.

The Mokha strike was the YAF’s second operation Sunday. Earlier, YAF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said a drone precisely struck a Saudi Aramco refinery in Jizan in response to Saudi drone incursions over Yemen’s Saada and Hajjah provinces.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry later reported a fire at an Aramco facility in Jizan, saying it was extinguished without injuries.



