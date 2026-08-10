Lebanon-“Israel” Talks Stalled Until September

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese diplomatic source said there are currently no plans for a new round of negotiations between Lebanon and the “Israeli” side next month, with any new session more likely to take place after the summer.

The source said the United States and the "Israeli" side had rejected expanding the existing "pilot areas" before achieving "progress" in the two areas previously designated for negotiations.

According to the source, the Lebanese delegation also rejected "Israeli" claims that all explosions in southern Lebanon resulted from strikes against military infrastructure.

The Lebanese source further stated that the US and "Israeli" delegations demanded the withdrawal of Hezbollah from the Ali al-Taher heights in the Nabatieh area.

The latest developments indicate that significant differences remain between the Lebanese side and the US-"Israeli" delegations, with disputes over the scope of the negotiations and developments in southern Lebanon continuing to complicate prospects for another round of talks.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said the direct talks in Rome between Lebanon and "Israel" have concluded and were “fruitful” at the technical and expert level.

He added that the two sides’ viewpoints have “come very close” regarding the steps necessary to proceed with the implementation of the “pilot zones” and to work on expanding them.

Earlier, Lebanese sources said the delegation called for reaffirming the ceasefire and halting “Israeli” violations, urging the demand to be raised at the political level in the occupation entity.

Talks addressed Bint Jbeil and Khiam as “pilot zones” under a framework involving the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces and their replacement by the Lebanese Army.

The US side reportedly expressed understanding of Lebanon’s position, while Beirut prepared an alternative plan amid the lack of a response from the “Israeli” political level on the ceasefire.