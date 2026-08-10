Iranian Commander: New Ayatollah Khamenei Footage will Debunk Health Rumors

By Staff, Agencies

Iran will release footage of the new Leader, His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, appearing in public, a senior paramilitary commander said on Sunday.

Ayatollah Khamenei has not been seen in public since March.

“Israeli” and Western media claimed that His Eminence prolonged absence has fueled speculation that he was disfigured or incapacitated by the same strike that martyred Late Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, or that he too had been martyred.

Iranian authorities, however, have insisted that Ayatollah Khamenei is actively participating in political and military decision-making.

In comments carried by the Mehr news agency, Qasem Qoraishi, deputy head of the Basij paramilitary organization, said that images of Khamenei would be released in the future.

“The images and documentary evidence that will be released in the future showing the esteemed leader and commander-in-chief, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, among the people, in the streets and neighborhoods, and in meetings with commanders of the Armed Forces, will once again disgrace the enemies and ill-wishers of the Iranian nation,” he said.

Qoraishi urged the public to remain vigilant, warning that “the enemy seeks to sow discord among revolutionary forces and the religious faithful.”