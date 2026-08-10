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Pezeshkian Meets the Leader

Pezeshkian Meets the Leader
folder_openIran access_time 18 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei to talk about people’s livelihoods and the country’s future.

Pezeshkian met with Ayatollah Khamenei as he began the third year of his presidency.

During the meeting, the Leader and the Iranian president exchanged views in detail on the internal issues and problems, particularly meeting the people’s livelihood needs.

The also discussed the current conditions of the third imposed war and the future ahead, developments in the military sphere, solutions concerning securing resources and managing expenditures in terms of the rial, foreign currency and energy as well as economic interaction with foreign countries.

Iran MasoudPezeshkian SayyedMojtabaKhamenei

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Last Update: 10-08-2026 Hour: 11:04 Beirut Timing

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